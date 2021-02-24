BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

A bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Teaching Hospital was read for the first time at the Plenary session of the 9th senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the fourth business of the day on the 18th of February, 2021.

The bill titled, “Federal University of Technology, Akure Teaching Hospital Establishment Bill 2021 (SB638)” was sponsored by Senator Ayo Akinyelure, representing Ondo Central Senatorial District with the Senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan presiding.

The process for the establishment of the FUTA Teaching Hospital was initiated through the commencement of the School of Health and Health Technology in the 2015/2016 academic session.

This followed the National Universities Commission’s.(NUC) approval granted to the University to establish a School of Health and Health Technology with programs in Basic Medical Sciences in December 2014.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Joseph Fuwape, said FUTA has the School of Health Sciences which included College of Medicine in its foundational mandate.

He said the realization of the FUTA Teaching Hospital would contribute to the efforts at improving the living standards of Nigerians by improving Medicare through training of medical doctors and allied professionals.

The VC further said the pressure of admission quota would also be taken off existing teaching hospitals by universities that are willing and ready to run medical programmes. According the Vice Chancellor, “The recent cases of public health challenges – Ebola virus, Lassa fever and Covid-19 – have further revealed the need to pay greater attention to health and medical training.”