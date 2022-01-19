Senate yesterday began consideration of a bill seeking to ban yearly tenement and introduce monthly payment of rent.

The bill provides that people seeking to rent apartments in Abuja would only be required to pay for three months initial deposit and continue with a monthly renewal plan of the apartment.

The bill, “Advanced Rent (Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc) Regulation Bill, 2022 (SB 893) sponsored by Sen Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) which was read for the first time at the floor of the Red Chamber, if passed and signed by the President, will allow Abuja residents to pay their rents on a monthly basis.

Speaking to journalists after the presentation of the bill, Adeyemi said it is targeted at reducing tension from Nigerians that go through difficulty in raising their rents.

“Those who stay with their landlords in the same properties don’t find it easy if the rent expires,” Adeyemi said, insisting they must do what will make Nigerians, especially the Abuja residents happy.

“Some landlords always insist their tenants pay for one year or two years rent. That is wrong. By this bill, Nigerians especially Abuja residents will now be paying rent on a monthly basis after the expiration of the initial three months,” Adeyemi said.

