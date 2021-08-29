The worsening insecurity in Nigeria has exposed both the policy makers and those that are supposed to implement it to ridicule.

There is no kind of promise to end insecurity in the last six years that we’ve not heard. For every comment from President Muhammadu Buhari to deal with the terrorists, they always defiled it to show their might.

Not even promises of the leadership of the National Assembly especially the Senate to help end the worsening insecurity have seen the light of the day.

Insecurity is increasing in proportion and depth on a daily basis in the country. Despite promises, insecurity prevented many rural farmers from accessing their places of livelihood.

Famine is looming. Businesses are dying. Jobs are shrinking.

Communities and schools now unsafe. It’s a daily nightmare for transporters and travelers. Prices of food stuff are escalating.

To put the nail on the head, after claim by the members of the National Assembly that security provision in the N982.7 billion supplementary budget will help put a stop to the security challenges as the military will have no excuse doing their job when it comes to funding, their facility where senior officers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force received trainings was infiltrated with two officers killed another kidnapped while ransom is being negotiated.

Senate Spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru had said that the approved supplementary budget by the senate will put huge resources in the area of internal security and strengthen the fight against insurgency, whereby the state of insecurity will be a thing of the past in the country under the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari.

But not even the so-called cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature has help in tackling insecurity in the country.

Resolution of the National Assembly on insecurity has been reluctantly considered by the presidency on few occasions. Most times, the implementation came late with Nigerians not feeling the positive impact.

Despite killings and existential threat, Senate has never contemplate cutting short it usual ritual (recess) to help provide solution to the worsening insecurity in the country.

Maybe the lawmakers have realised their resolutions are mostly insignificant since they are mostly not attended to.

When the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan announced the Presidency will present a supplementary budget to help in the fight against insecurity, I knew money was not essentially the problem of the Nigerian military but the political will.

While the president is some occasion says the terrorists should be killed, the minister of Defense Bashir Magashi will be saying a different thing.

When the president give the terrorists six month to repent or be crushed, they defiled his statement within hours by killing more. When the president said the Jangebe School abduction will be the end, the terrorists will move to more schools in different states, kidnap, killed some, collect ransom for some and turn some of these innocent students into sex toys and cooks in the bushes.

With all these, it is obvious the inability of the military to win the war is not traceable to inadequate funding. The minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed had earlier dispelled this notion, insisting the military even get extra budgetary funding to executive the war.

In the last two years, the Senate devoted more of its legislative hours debating security issues without serious positive impact.

In February, Lawan told State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari that the insecurity issues will be tackled in two months.

It is now over six months when Lawan made the promise, more schools have been attack with children kidnapped. Parents are taking loans while others are selling their assets just to rescue their loved ones.

The billions collected by these terrorists have not been trace. The government and the security agencies seems not interested in raiding bushes where hundreds of Nigerians are camping. In Kaduna state for example, apart from school attacks, kidnappers are mining people in the urban areas, breaking fences and buildings to kidnap people without resistance. Ironically, no satellite images to dictate large movement of these non state actors.

Several communities in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, Taraba,Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Kebbi and others have been raiseddown by terrorists with Nigerians in their hundreds being killed on adaily basis.

As usual, when the lawmakers resume next week, they will spend thefirst three weeks or more mourning killings in different parts of the country.