By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

Revelations coming out of the Senate Committee on Finance investigating remittances from Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) has revealed serious leakages.

Government is losing a huge amount of money as a result of frivolous spending by MDAs. But this can be tackled if the Fiscal Responsibility Act is amended.

It was gathered that revenue generating agencies are supposed to remit 80 percent of what they generate to the government coffers but many have shunned the directives, spending the money through frivolous means.

It has been discovered that many agencies are committing all manner of illegalities relating to the expenditure of government funds that should rightly be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

Most of the agencies interrogated by the Senate Committee on Finance chaired by Sen Olamilekan Adiola can’t be exonerated from gross mismanagement of government resources.

While some agencies can’t produce audit reports, others have no record of remittances.

On Tuesday, the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG) could not produce an audit report from 2014 – 2020. The council couldn’t produce details of revenues paid to them through the TSA account. They couldn’t provide details of stamp duty paid to the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The registrar/chief executive officer of COMEG, who said he only resumed office last year June, begged for time to provide the details.

He was given two weeks.

Just like COMEG, many government agencies are faced with similar issues.

Some Nigerians have suggested that to end the issue of frivolous spending and increase remittances, the Fiscal Responsibility Act must be amended.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act seeks to provide for prudent management of the Nation’s Resources, ensure long-term Macro-economic stability of the nation economy, secure greater accountability and transparency among others.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC Lagos West) also agreed the Fiscal Responsibility Act must be amended to curb wastages.

He said the proposed amendment will help in boosting revenues of government and financing of yearly budgets with less deficit margin and external borrowings.

“The committee is looking forward to the upcoming amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act before us to jerk up government revenue. The idea of 80% operational surplus is obsolete.

“The government has proposed 25%, but we are proposing 60% of gross income to be deducted at source. So for every month, every revenue generated, before they spend out of it, the government will take 60% of it. The agencies are left with 40%.

“At the end of the year, after MDAs’ account must have been audited, we will still go after their 80% operational surplus. This is what the committee is proposing,” Adeola said.

“All the ideas of deducting depreciation, donations from organisations not approved, unwarranted expenditure, taken at a glance without revert back to government, fixing of arbitrary salary and commissions that is not approved by National Salaries and Wages Commission, all of these will be put to an end by the forthcoming amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Act,” he said.