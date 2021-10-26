The Senate has opposed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) transferring all forfeited assets to the Office of Attorney-General of Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The EFCC director of operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, had told the Senate committee during budget defence that forfeited assets are transferred to the minister of justice.

He said the EFCC acted in line with the policy directive issued since 2019 that all final forfeited assets should be transferred to the OAGF for proper management.

The director did not enumerate on the number of assets so far transferred to the AGF office.

But some Senators yesterday kicked against the move

Senator Abba Moro (PDP Benue) specifically said he does not see the management acumen in office of the AGF that is not in EFCC.

Moro said the assets need to be disposed off for the government to raise money to finance the budget.

But, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Suleiman Abdu Kwari (APC Kaduna), said that the proceeds of crime bill that is currently before the Senate will address the issue.

The senators also complained about the meagre budget allocated to the anti-graft agency, saying that the fund would not enable it to fight corruption in Nigeria.

Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC Taraba) wondered how N31 billion will be enough to fight corruption in the country.

Supporting Yusuf’s position, Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi) also complained about the N31 billion proposed for the Anti-graft agency to fight corruption in Nigeria.

Earlier, the director of finance of the EFCC, Mohammed Joda, who defended the 2022 budget said the total fund proposed for the agency in 2022 is N31.3 billion of which N25.8 billion Is earmarked for personnel cost, N3.6 billion for overhead while N1.8 billion is for capital expenditure.

Also, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) headed by its Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) who defended the Commission’s budget said the total budget proposed for ICPC in 2022 is N12.9 billion of which N9.8 billion is for personnel cost with only N1.3 billion for capital expenditure.

On their part, the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) headed by Mr Tukur Modibbo complained about the N350 million capital fund allocated to his agency in the 2022 budget.

Modibbo who appealed to the Senate for upward review of the allocation to enable the agency carry out its mandate without any hindrance, told the committee that the N4 billion was proposed for personnel cost while N1 billion is for overhead.