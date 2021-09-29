The Senate, on Wednesday, observed a minute silence to mourn the death of Dr. Chike Akunyili who was brutally murdered by unknown gunmen at Afor Nkpor in Anambra State on Tuesday.

The upper chamber mourned the deceased who was the husband of the former Director General of NAFDAC and former Minister of Information, Prof. Dora Akunyili, following a point of order raised by Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife (Anambra Central).

Coming under order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules – Personal Explanation, Ekwunife noted with concern that on Tuesday 28th September, 2021, Dr. Chike Akunyili was gunned down in a most gruesome and very horrifying manner at Afor Nkpor, Anambra State.

According to the lawmaker, the late Dr. Chike Akunyili until his death, was the Medical Director of St. Leo Hospital Enugu.

She noted that he also was an established academician, medical director and one who had contributed to the development of healthcare in Nigeria.

Narrating the circumstance which led to his death, Ekwunife said, “Dr. Akunyili went to Onitsha to present a paper and receive an award at the memorial lecture put together by civil society organisation in honor of his late wife, Prof. Dora Akunyili and was gruesomely attacked at Nkpor on his way home.

“Aware that lots of gruesome attacked and killings had been going on around the entire South East zone especially Anambra, Enugu and Imo States.

Consequently, the lawmaker urged the Inspector General of Police and other law enforcement agencies to step up action towards unraveling perpetrators of the gruesome killings in Anambra State and other South East states under the name of unknown gunmen.

Ekwunife also urged State Governors of the South East to sit up to their responsibilities of ensuring safety of life and properties of the citizens as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).