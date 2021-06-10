Senators have scored the 9th Assembly high during Wednesday’s special session dedicated to a mid-term assessment of their performance in the last two years. This is even as the Senate has in the last two years passed 58 out of 742 bills into law.

The lawmakers numbering 30, who took turns to speak during the session to mark the second year anniversary of the 9th Senate, lauded the numerous legislative interventions of the National Assembly, particularly in the areas of security, economy and governance.

Among the lawmakers were the senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi), deputy leader, Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo), deputy whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger), Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi), Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara), Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue), Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu), Solomon Okamilekan Adeola (APC, Lagos), Olubunmi Adetumbi (APC, Ekiti), Ibikunle Amosun (APC, Ogun), Suleiman Sadiq Umar (APC, Kwara).

Others include Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo (APC, Bayelsa), Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP, Ondo), Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau), Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi), Teslim Folarin (APC, Oyo), Nora Daduut (APC, Plateau), Jibrin Isah (APC, Kogi), Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa), and Francis Fadahunsi (PDP, Osun), amongst others.

Taking the lead, the senate president, Ahmad Lawan, in a speech delivered during the special session, said a total of 742 Bills were introduced by the ninth Senate in the last two years.

According to him, out of the total number of bills introduced during the two sessions of the Assembly, 58 have been passed, while 355 bills have gone through first reading.

In addition, the senate president further disclosed that 175 bills have also gone through second reading and have been referred to the relevant committees for further legislative business; with 11 bills referred by the House of Representatives for concurrence all passed.

He stressed that, “the bills cut across all the sectors and touch most areas of needs in the lives of our citizens.”

Lawan recalled that the 9th Assembly in its bid to rescue the nation’s economy, embarked on the restoration of Nigeria’s budget cycle to the January to December timeline.

The move, according to him, brought about positive outcomes, which made the country’s fiscal plans more predictable and boosted investors’ confidence.

He added that the passage of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act 2004 (Amendment Bill, 2009) was intended to increase Nigeria’s share of revenue from crude oil.

Contributing, the senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), said the realignment carried out on the budget cycle by the National Assembly was to insulate businesses and the economy from going into recession.

The deputy whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North), said, “As we celebrate two years, we are guided by the legislative agenda.”

Garbriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North East) on his part said, “In spite of challenges and shortcomings, the ninth assembly has taken major steps to achieve some of its legislative agenda.”

The lawmaker observed that, “the Executive has been intransigent in implementing the resolution of the National Assembly.”

Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North) described Executive-Legislative relations under the ninth assembly as “a good one”.

The senate president, Ahmad Lawan, after the special session announced that the upper chamber has adjourned plenary till June 22, 2021.