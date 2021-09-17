The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, will on Saturday, September 18, 2021 be enrolled into Iyin Traditional Hall of Fame with the conferment on him the Aare Akorewolu of Iyin Kingdom by the Oluyin of Iyin, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye.

The event is part of the activities to mark the Oluyin of Iyin’s first coronation anniversary scheduled to hold on Saturday.

A statement signed by the media adviser to Lawan, Ola Awoniyi, on Friday, said a letter of appreciation earlier sent to the Senate President by the paramount ruler, described Lawan as a blessing to Nigeria.

“Your openness, warmth and assurances of commitment to the growth and development of Iyin-Ekiti in particular and Nigeria as a whole further accentuates your well-known attributes as a great leader who seeks to smoothen the concerns of the governed.

“You are indeed, without mincing words, a blessing to our dear nation,” Oba Ajakaiye was quoted as saying in the statement.

He thanked the Senate President for his “valued support to the indigenes of the town who are currently serving the nation in various capacities in the government of the Federal Republic.”