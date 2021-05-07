ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

A statement issued by the media adviser to the Senate president, Ola Awoniyi, said Lawan also condoled with the entire Adeboye family and members of the RCCG worldwide over the sudden death of one of their shepherds.

“I share their deep grief over the loss of a beloved son, husband, father and committed labourer in the Lord’s Vineyard.

“May God Almighty comfort the highly respected Pastor, his family and the entire members of his flock over this great loss and repose the soul of the deceased in eternal bliss,” Lawan said.