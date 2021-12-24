The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday, paid a condolence visit to former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, whose younger brother, Alhaji Inuwa died few days ago.

A statement signed by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, said Lawan was in Kano to attend the wedding fatiha of the daughter of another former governor of the State and member of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Shortly after the wedding, the Senate President and his entourage proceeded to Senator Kwankwaso’s house to commiserate and pray with him.

The Senate President was accompanied by the Senate Leader, Dr Yahaya Abdullahi, Senator Bello Mandiya and Senator Barau Jibrin.

“We are here in your house this afternoon to condole with you over the death of our brother, our friend, Alhaji Inuwa who died some few days ago.

“Before we came here, we attended the Juma’at prayers where we also participated in the wedding Fatiha of Halima, the daughter of His Excellency, former Governor of Kano State and former Minister of Education, serving Senator representing Kano Central, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau.

“I am here with some Distinguished Senators who have accompanied me to come and commiserate with you.

“The death of Alhaji Inuwa certainly, like we all believe as Muslims, is path that all of us living, will have to follow but it’s a thing that you feel and all of us feel.

“When an incident like this happen, we have our lesson to learn. This particular incident is not the first. Some months ago, we were here to condole you over the death of our father and now, the death of our brother.

“This is something that can happen to any one of us and when something like this happened, no situation should prevent all of us coming together to grief together.

“On behalf of those of us who are here and indeed the 109 in the Senate where you represented Kano Central in the 8th Assembly, we are extending our condolences to you in particular and to the entire family over the death of our brother,” Lawan said.

In his response, Kwankwaso said the Senate President’s visit “goes to show clearly the good relationship that existed and still existing between myself and you as a person and of course, through you, the entire National Assembly family which you represent.

“I thank you for coming and I look forward to have a better relationship between my humble self and you as a person and by extension our brothers and sisters here in Kano and the National Assembly.”