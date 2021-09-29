Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, yesterday announced that the House would suspend consideration of concurrence on bills from the Senate pending resolutions of the concerns that bills from the House were not been considered by the Senate.

The House had on different occasions complained that bills emanating from the Green Chamber were seldom treated when sent for concurrence to the Senate, but the situation was not the same in the House.

However, the House yesterday received two bills from the Senate for concurrence, but the speaker directed that the bill should be stepped down pending the resolution of the imbroglio.

The first bill or for an act seeking to establish the Chartered Institute of Directors Of Nigeria while the second is for the establishment Of the Federal University Of Agriculture And Technology, at Aboh, Delta State.

The minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, while reeling out the statistics said not less than 69 bills passed by the House were awaiting concurrence of the senate.

Also, the member representing Ndokwa/Ukwani federal constituency of Delta State, Osai Nicholas Osai in his submission on the matter argued that the two bills should be considered for concurrence as he said grey areas in the relationship between the House and the Senate should be handled by principal officers of both chambers.

According to him, withholding the concurrence on Senate bills will suggest a clash between the two chambers.

The speaker in his direct response to Ossai said “If you have a bill you have laboured hard to work on and it has been in the Senate for six months, you won’t be saying what you are saying.

“Bills that come to this House from the Senate for concurrence should be given the same treatment as is done in the Senate.”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has announced a seven-member Conference Committee on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the name during the plenary yesterday.

Gbajabiamila said the conference committee would work with that of the Senate on the electoral Act to achieve concurrence.