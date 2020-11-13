By EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja |

The Senate has urged the federal government to let go of the Federal Mortgage Bank and Federal Housing Authority and allow the agencies to run as private revenue-generating bodies to cover up deficits suffered by the sector.

The Senate Committee on Housing made the call yesterday when the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, appeared before the committee to defend the 2021 housing budget.

The call followed a report by the minister in his 2021 budget proposal which indicated that the housing sector has an outstanding N69.9 billion liabilities even as its total capital budget of the year was N72.2 billion.

“I want to advocate for the partial privatization of the Federal Mortgage Bank and Federal Housing Authority.

“Let this enterprise be run purely as revenue-generating enterprises. Let them have a stake in the stock exchange. We have Aluminium Holdings and other corporate bodies that are listed in the stock exchange and they are doing very well, said a member of the committee.

“The federal government should let go of these two enterprises through the Buarue of Public Enterprise. Privatise at least 40% of it.

I know this will require a lot of discussions but at the end of the day, they would be self-sustaining.