Senate has ordered the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, to appear before it on 27 July 2021 unfailingly or risk issuance of warrant of arrest against him.

The threat came after Umar, asked the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to stop further investigation on alleged assault he meted out to one Clement Sagwak in March this year with originating summons from the court.

Angered by the development, the committee described the originating summons as fruitless ambushing and gave the embattled CCT Chairman July 27 to appear before it or risk issuance of warrant of arrest against him.

The committee had on the strength of petition forwarded to it by Clement Sagwak’s lawyer, Timzing Venyir Ramnal, summoned Umar to appear before it which he did once in April and begged for time to study the petition.

Since then, the CCT chairman has refused to appear before the panel on grounds of alleged indisposition.

Disturbed by Umar’s refusal to appear before it, the committee chaired by Senator Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central), penultimate week, ordered for his unfailing appearance on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

But at the session, an attorney to Danladi Umar, Toluwa Odekhe, told the committee that the matter is already in court and has two originating summons to that effect.

“Distinguished chairman of this committee and other members, I most respectfully on behalf of my client, the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal ( CCT), inform you that the matter scheduled for discuss here, is already in court and any move to continue any form of proceedings on it, is subjudice he said.

But the chairman of the Senate Committee, Ayo Akinyelure said the action of the CCT chairman was a clear ambush which would not work adding that as provided for in the 1999 Constitution, no arm of government can stop another arm from doing its constitutional mandate.