Senate is set to approve the N2.343 trillion loan request of President Muhammadu Buhari in two weeks.

President Muhammadu Buhari had written the National Assembly for approval to borrow fresh $6.183 billion (N2.343 trillion) to fund the 2021 budget deficit of N5.602 trillion.

The Senate has also threatened to issue warrant of arrest on officials of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and 54 other government agencies over failure to appear during investigative hearing.

The chairman, Senate Public Account Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide who issued the threat, directed the committee secretariat to write the agencies involved to appear latest by next week Tuesday.

At plenary yesterday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan gave the Committee on Foreign and Local Debt 14 days to process Buhari’s request when the senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, drew attention of the Senate to the pending request.

The committee is headed by Sen Clifford Ordia (Edo Central). This loan request is coming after the Senate, in April 2021, approved $1.5billion and €995 million external borrowings for the federal government. They were part of the $5.5billion and €995million external borrowings the president had requested in May 2020 to finance priority projects.

According to President Buhari, the N2.3trillion loan would be sourced from multilateral and bilateral lenders, as well as from the International Capital Market (ICM) through the issuance of Eurobonds.

Meanwhile, the Senate has threatened to issue warrant of arrest on officials of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and 54 other government agencies over failure to appear during investigative hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman, Senate Public Account Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide said if the agencies failed to appear on the new date, the Senate will invoke sections of the Constitution against the agencies.