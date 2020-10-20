…Appeals to #EndSARS Protesters to stop action

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call address the nation as soon as possible over the rising spate of crises in the country as result of the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country.

The Senate resolution followed the adoption of a Motion sponsored by Senator Abiodun Olujimi and co-sponsored by the remaining 103 Senators at plenary on Tuesday.

The Upper Chamber also appealed to the protesters to stop further action in order to allow the government to look into their demands and accede to them.