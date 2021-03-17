By Abubakar Sadeeq Mohd |

Senate Committee on Aviation has indicated interest to convert the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria into the African International University of Aviation.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi disclosed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after leading the committee on a facility tour to the college in Zaria.

He recommended that the sophisticated equipment and aircraft maintenance facility coupled with the infrastructural development in the college can better be used for university training of students in the aviation industry.

“We are highly satisfied with what we saw in the College, especially high level of maintenance culture by the management of the institute. I only wish other heads of federal government’s agencies and parastatal will show commitment to safeguarding facilities like we have seen here.

“We are surprised to see equipment that has been installed for over 50 years still being maintained and effectively functioning. That speaks volume of the leadership of the college.

“I think the committee will go back and look at the Aviation Bill before us to see how we can add impetus on how to upgrade the college to a full pledged university, because presently the bill has passed second reading”, he stated.

The Smart Adeyemi led-committee had other members in the tour including Sen. Bala ibn Na’Allah, Sen. Tokumbo Abiru and Sen. Ezikiya Adinka.