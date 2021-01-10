By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

Waterlight Save Initiative, has congratulated Senator Donzella James on her re-election as the Georgia State Senator for the 35th District.

The Founder of the Initiative, Engr. Prince Ero Ibhafidon, in a statement signed and made available to newsman in Abuja, noted that they are extremely pleased with the results of the election.

Ibhafidon said, “We are confident that you’ll serve well in the decisions you’ll make for your district. We know you are smart, wise, and discerning as you’ve proven in your previous roles and throughout your services.

“Thank you for contributing your time and effort towards our important issues. As the Matron of Waterlight Save Initiative, we are interested in getting involved with you more.

“We look forward to more fulfilling and rewarding relationship. We will bring enthusiasm to your team. Once again we congratulate you.

“Senator Donzella James is an American politician, is a member of the Georgia State Senate from the 35th District, serving since 2009. Senator James serves as the Chairwoman of Interstate Competition and is also a member of the Education and Youth, Special Judiciary, and Economic Development committees. She is a member of the Democratic party,” he said

He noted that the Waterlight Save Initiative is a nonprofit organisation that is giving hope by reaching unreached communities with various targeted community based projects and initiatives, such as the provision of portable water, free medical care for the less privileged, widows and youth empowerment.

It was also recall the Founder & President Engr. Prince Ero Ibhafidon was awarded on the 16th of December 2020 in Sheraton Hotels and Towers Abuja for his “immense contribution to Social Development in Africa,” adding that in the present of the minister of women affairs, Her excellency Dame Pauline Kedem Tallen, OFR, KSG and other distinguished personalities