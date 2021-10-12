Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibril, has described the just-concluded local government elections In Nasarawa State as horrible and barbaric.

He said the irregularities carried out by Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) to aid the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) win the election were unpardonable.

Jibril, who stated this at a press conference organised by the PDP in Abuja, lamented how he had seen democracy being ruined to favour a particular party in the Nasarawa election.He said, “All PDP members in Nasarawa local government area have taken a decision not to participate in the ongoing elections.

“It is not only PDP that is suppressed with the negative role played by NASIEC during this election, but alongside other political parties who participated in the exercise. In fact, the level of irregularities that I saw made my head lost in confusion,” Jibril stated.

Jibril while commending the State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, for his good leadership style for making the atmosphere a conducive environment for the good peoples of the state.

He noted that the governor made good remarks earlier about how the LGA election was going to be conducted with fear of God made opposition political parties to indicate interest, but that the entire process has been marred by irregularities.

According to him, with what transpired, the election should be terminated and be fixed for another day or else PDP would challenge the election at the appropriate place.

Meanwhile, the PDP chairman in Nasarawa local government area Hon. Attahiru Osu has also described the election as a calculated attempt to favour the ruling APC government in the state.