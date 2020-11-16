BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The spokesperson of the Senate and Senator representing Osun Central, Ajibola Basiru (APC), has denied media reports (not LEADERSHIP) that members of the National Assembly received COVID-19 palliatives for onward distribution to their constituents.

The report credited to Director, Media and Publicity of the Muhammadu Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign Committee, Engr. Kailani Muhammad, alleged hoarding of palliatives meant for distribution to Nigerians by lawmakers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who described the allegations as either wicked lies or deliberate misinformation on the part of Engr. Kailani, added that lawmakers never received any COVID-19 palliative from President Buhari or the Federal Government for onward distribution to their constituents.

According to a statement issued by the Media Adviser to Senator Basiru, Remi Ibitola, on Monday, the Senate spokesman said it was Senators who donated part of thier salaries to curshion the effects of coronavirus.

“While not speaking for the Governors, I make bold to say that no Federal lawmaker and indeed, no Senator received any kobo from Mr President or any food stuff or any material for that matter, talk less of hoarding them.

“Rather at the Senate, we donated half of members’ salaries for the purpose of cushioning the effect of COVID 19.

” We legislators equally played our part by purchasing and distributing palliatives to people at our different constituencies. So it is quite unfortunate for Kilani Mohammed or anyone to castigate us in the public and saying what is not true,” he said.

Senator Basiru, therefore, cautioned against “deliberate falsehood to paint federal lawmakers in bad light for whatever motive.”