Senators yesterday engaged in verbal war over the way and manner Army recruitment exercises were conducted.

During a Senate committee on Army meeting, there were allegations and counter allegations over lopsidedness in recent recruitments carried out by the Nigerian Army.

The meeting was an interactive session the committee had with the commander, training and doctrine command of the Nigerian Army, Major General S.O Olabanji.

A member of the committee who doubles as deputy minority whip of the Senate, Abdullahi Ibrahim Danbaba (PDP Sokoto South), during the session took up Major General Olabanji on alleged lopsided nature of recruitment carried out by the Army recently.

But the acting chairman of the committee, Senator Abba Moro (PDP Benue South) who presided over the session, ruled Danbaba out of order, saying, “this meeting is not for such inquiry.”

Angered by the development, another member of the committee, Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP Rivers South East), raised the issue again, saying “ lopsidedness in recruitment is not an issue to be put aside or ruled against.”

Senator Moro again ruled against the enquiry insisting that the session was not for review of recruitment made by the Army but on tactical Training and Doctrine of men and officers.

“The questions being raised by my colleagues on alleged lopsided recruitments are being thrown to the wrong person. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya is the one who can do justice to such allegations or inquiries,” he said.

Not satisfied by the insistence of Abba Moro that questions on recruitment should be entertained at the session, Senators Danbaba and Mpigi stormed out of the meeting in anger.

Expressing his anger to journalists on what transpired at the session, Danbaba said he walked out from the meeting with Senator Mpigi based on dictatorial action of Senator Moro.