By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A 79-year old man, Chief Gaskin Egede Sobrasuaipiki, has dragged a legal practitioner, Prince Gbogboade Akintoye to the Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, for allegedly disclosing the content of his Will without his consent.

In the suit number PHC/2518/CS/2020, the claimant urged the Court to order the defendant to return the file copy of the Will in his possession as the Will has been revoked.

He demanded for the sum of N100million as general damages for the defendant’s negligence as well as for trauma he has suffered as a result of the unprofessional handling of his Will by the defendant.

When the matter came up yesterday, the presiding judge, Hon. Justice Okogbule Gbasam, adjourned hearing on the matter to February 10, 2021.

Gbasam directed parties involved in the matter to file necessary pre-trial documents to enable the Court give speedy hearing to the matter.

Speaking with newsmen, counsel to the claimant, Erasmus Dike, expressed the hope that the Court will give them justice.

Dike said: “My client came to Court against a lawyer, Prince Akintoye. His claim is that the Will be prepared for him was exposed. That is why we are in Court.

“We are pressing for damages to the tune of N100million for his negligence in exposing the Will.”