MTN Nigeria Communications Plc yesterday said the service outage that occurred during the afternoon of Saturday, October 9, 2021, was caused by a disruption in the core network that affected voice and data services.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, MTN chief executive officer, Olutokun Toriola, explained that MTN’s technical team were able to rectify the problem in about five hours, allowing service restoration for customers to begin connecting with one another.

In addition, time-bound subscriptions are being extended to ensure full value is delivered, Toriola added.

He however apologised to all MTN customers who were affected, while assuring of the telecom company’s commitment to providing reliable service.

“I want to apologise to all the customers that were affected by Saturday’s service outage. Our primary mission is to bring you the benefits of a modern connected life, and notwithstanding this unfortunate event, our commitment to providing the reliable service you’ve come to expect over the past twenty years remains unshaken,” he assured.