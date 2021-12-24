A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS

Based on the best-selling novel by Matt Haig, this tells the story of. a boy who loves toys, befriends a reindeer and helps some elves — can you guess where this is going?

SANTA’S APPRENTICE

ADVERTISEMENT

This international film, originally done in French, is about Santa’s need to find someone to take over after he retires (which, by the way, he doesn’t want to do). After this movie was released in its native France, it won the Annecy International Animation Festival’s prestigious UNICEF award, which honors animators who focus on children’s rights. If your kids find it charming, there’s a sequel: The Magic Snowflake.

JINGLE JANGLE: CHRISTMAS JOURNEY

This Netflix original is a musical story about a toymaker (played by Forest Whitaker) whose prized creation is stolen by an apprentice (Keegan Michael-Key). His inventive granddaughter goes on an adventure to get it back. Original songs come courtesy of John Legend, Philip Lawrence and Davy Nathan, and one is performed by Usher.

ADVERTISEMENT

OLAF’S FROZEN ADVENTURE

When Anna and Elsa realize that they have no family holiday traditions, Olaf goes on a mission to find them some. As he visits the townspeople and asks them about their family customs, kids will be reminded of their own cherished rituals. It’s only a half hour long, so it’s good if you just need something quick to throw on for fast holiday cheer.

DREAMWORKS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of the sweet but under-the-radar Home movie and Home series on Netflix will love this 45-minute special, where well-meaning alien Oh decides to bring Christmas to his fellow Boovs (with disastrous results).

BLACK NATIVITY

Director Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou) directs this adaptation of the Langston Hughes classic. It’s about a boy whose mom, in danger of losing their home, sends her son to go stay with his grandparents. where he learns about community and family. Hughes’ words are set to gospel music for a song-filled film.

DISNEY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL

If you like the look of motion-capture animation, in this film Robert Zemeckis — who directed the Back to the Future movies— uses the innovative technology on Jim Carrey, who takes on multiple roles in the Dickens classic.

Culled From: www.goodhousekeeping.com