SHOP SMARTLY

Please, have a list when shopping so you don’t buy irrelevant things. Keep your eyes focused on the items you listed on the sheet not every nice new thing on the shelf.

REDUCE ENTERTAINMENT SUBSCRIPTIONS

If you have a cable subscription of 100 channels, you need to check if you really watch the 100 channels or if you can go lower to a cheaper bouquet with fewer channels. There is also a lot of free entertainment- movies, music, talks and documentaries online. You can complement with these.

STOP PAYING INTEREST

Try to get out of loans you’ve taken for expenses. A loan is justifiable if the investment was made in a business or asset that is generating income that covers the loan interests. Don’t take loans to appear like a big boy or big girl.

SPACE OUT YOUR VACATIONS

You may want to have cheaper vacations in Nigeria versus travelling outside. You can also space out the vacations versus going every multiple times in the year.

TEXT MORE , LESS CALL

One key expense that gulps a lot of cash is airtime/credit. Try to reduce this cost by texting more or even chatting on the many free chat apps.

PACK LUNCH TO WORK

If you can, pack lunch to work instead of eating out daily. Even if you don’t have the time for this every day, you can try it out 1-2 times a week. It will go a long way to reduce your expense.

CAR POOL

If you have friends or colleagues that live in your neighborhood, it makes sense to rotate who drives/whose car is used to work. Your friends can drive with you on some days whilst you drive with them on some other days. With this, you can reduce your transport fares significantly. You can even car pool taxis or Keke.

LIVE IN THE RIGHT HOUSE SIZE

If you have a small family, consider moving to smaller 1-2 room’s apartment versus a 5 bedroom mansion. You will save on your utilities cost, you will have fewer guest sleep over and you will need fewer hands to clean too.