TURN TO ALOE VERA AND GARLIC

Aloe vera is an excellent hydrating agent for the skin and combined with the antiseptic and clarifying properties of garlic, can be a good detox mask for curing pimples. Allicin, an active compound found in garlic is anti-bacterial in nature. When combined with the antioxidant properties of aloe vera, they fasten healing and help treat pimples.

GO BANANAS !

After you’ve gobbled down a banana, don’t throw away the peel! We say that because bananas are rich in potassium, vitamins, and minerals; many of which are stored in the peel. It is this nourishing group of nutrients that will help strengthen the barrier of your skin and protect it from damage and breakouts.

GO WITH CINNAMON AND HONEY

If you’re wondering how to reduce pimples at home, turn to the trusted combination of cinnamon and honey. Thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon and anti-bacterial honey, your pimples will soon be non-existent.

ICE IT AWAY

A surprising yet effective method to get rid of pimples is using ice cubes. The temperature of the ice cube constricts the blood vessels beneath the surface of the skin, which reduces its size.

OPT FOR BAKING SODA

The next time a zit troubles you, remember that baking soda isn’t just for cakes. With its excellent exfoliating powers, baking powers strips away oily residue, balances the pH level of the skin and eases irritation.

USE APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

Raw apple cider vinegar has been known to contain acetic, citric, lactic and succinic acid, all of which are capable of killing acne-causing bacteria on your face. –

SPOT – TREAT WITH TEA TREE OIL

Tea tree oil is one of the most popular spot treatments that is used for acne. Combining its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, this essential oil can help reduce the size of acne lesions and cure them in a gentle way. But make sure to check you are not sensitive to the essential oil before applying it on your face.

Culled From: www.bebeautiful.in