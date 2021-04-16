AVATAR

No other director has done more for IMAX than James Cameron. For those not familiar with the largest grossing movie of all time, Avatar follows Jake Sully as he tries to bridge two disparate worlds on the far planet of Pandora. The incredible world Cameron built was one of the first fully realized 3D films to truly capture the potential of the technology, but it also gave the industry reason to massively invest in 3D projection systems. Throughout 2010, Avatar would see it’s theatrical run extended numerous times, including a special edition release with 9 more minutes of footage on IMAX screens.

THE DARK KNIGHT

Nolan’s use of the relationship between Batman and Joker as a metaphor for the battle between order and chaos in The Dark Knight was a master work. The Jokers’ anarchy is exemplified in the IMAX shot bank robbery of the films’ opening. As the Joker is using a gang of thugs to steal millions in mob money, Nolan used smart angles and the camera’s scope to drive home the film’s scale in its opening minutes. Its’ for all of this and so much more that The Dark Knight is often looked to as not only one of the best superhero movies of all time, but also one of the best films period. And in IMAX it’s just that much better.

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

Though Raiders of the Lost Ark had been remastered multiple times for home video, it wasn’t until 2014 that Indy would finally get a proper theatrical re release, with the added benefit of IMAX improvements. In response to seeing the film’s upgrade, Spielberg would say, “When I saw the stunning quality of the picture and heard the enhanced sound in an IMAX theatre, I was quite literally blown away and hope that audiences will enjoy the experience as much as I did.” Spielberg also stated to The New York Times, “It’s a complete relief to be able to see a film that many people have just experienced on a palm-sized platform technology, suddenly hurled at them on an IMAX-sized screen.”

MAD MAX FURY ROAD

There is no greater story of commitment to vision than what George Miller went through to get Mad Max: Fury Road to screen. Plagued by inclement weather, differences of opinion and a frustrating amount of compartmentalization to keep it moving, Fury Road is a testament to what can be accomplished on the silver screen. After compelling trailers were released, people were already becoming generally excited for the film, but smart audiences bought their tickets for IMAX screenings.

STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS

The Star Wars franchise has been pushing the limits of film technology since 1977, so it’s no surprise that Lucasfilm was one of the first to release their films in IMAX cinemas. Premiering almost 6 months after Episode II hit traditional theaters, Attack of the Clones was released in IMAX cinemas a full 22 minutes shorter due to the limits of the 70mm projectors. Unsurprisingly, the tighter cut of the film, sans awkward Anakin and Padme romance, was lauded as being more streamlined and overall a better experience than its 35mm counterpart.

EDGE OF TOMORROW

Tom Cruise has been no stranger to IMAX screens as is evidenced by another of his movies already being on this list, but one movie stands above the rest. No, not Top Gun; though that film was successfully re released in IMAX 3D to bring Cruise’s “need for speed” back to cinemas for a limited engagement. We’re talking about the unjustly-maligned-at-the-box-office tale Edge of Tomorrow.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

After a limited engagement in IMAX theaters for Iron Man 2, Marvel would subsequently embrace IMAX in a major way. Every MCU movie since IM2 has had at least a limited release in the large format, with Captain America: Civil War actually being partially shot with new IMAX digital cameras. The first Marvel movie to take advantage of the format during its production though would be James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Culled From: www.screenrant.com