AVOID THE NEGATIVE PEOPLE

As you’re developing friendships with coworkers, navigate towards positive people. Of course be friendly with everyone, but be careful not to spend too much time around those who are disgruntled or gossipy. They may start to wear off on you, steering you into a dead-end of negativity.

FOCUS ON YOUR STRENGTHS

You were hired for your job because there are certain things you do really well. As much as possible, focus on those things, and keep your head up. From that place of confidence, you should select one or two weaknesses at a time to work on. Trying to tackle the whole list at once is a quick way to burn out, lose confidence, and become pessimistic. On the other hand, making small improvements over time as you lean on your strengths is a great way to stay positive.

MAKE YOUR COWORKERS YOUR FRIENDS

It’s always easier to stay in a good mood among friends. Make sure you start off every office friendship on a positive note; don’t try to relate with someone over something you hate. Look for similarities in your interests outside of work, and go out of your way to be nice to them. As you practice generosity and kindness to your coworkers, they’re more likely to return the favor.

CELEBRATE OFTEN

You don’t have to organize a party every day, but recognizing the excellent performance of your coworkers and celebrating their successes (big and small) can help everyone stay more positive at work. And this recognition doesn’t have to be expensive: While bonuses and raises remain the preferred form of reward and recognition, 25 percent of employees said they would be happiest with a simple “thank you.”

KEEP LEARNING

Whether it be a new job skill or a personal interest, keep learning. Read good books. Pick up new hobbies. Try something that scares you. Positivity comes from appreciating all the world has to offer, and we may forget the world’s brilliance when we stop learning new things.

TAKE BREAKS

It’s too bad people don’t actually come with batteries included. Because that way we would know when we absolutely must recharge. As it is, far too often we keep going until we’re burned out, at which point trying to stay positive at work (and everywhere else for that matter) is almost impossible. Take small breaks throughout your workday, and when you’re really lagging, go on a vacation.

MAINTAIN BALANCE

Make time for the most important people in your life, namely your family and loved ones. If your personal life is in order and you’re in healthy relationships outside of work, it’ll spill over to your job in a good way (and the opposite is also true). Never overlook the importance of a solid work-life balance.

