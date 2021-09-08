The Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has dismissed another lecturer who was found guilty of sexual demeanour against a female student, saying it is determined to rid the university of any form of sexual intimidation, harassment and coercion.

A release by the public relations officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the decision to dismiss Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts, was taken by the University Council at its last sitting of Tuesday, 7th September, 2021.

He said, “Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Dr Mosobalaje, the University Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance to sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate University sanctions for such an offence as contained in the University regulation.”

It would be recalled that almost two weeks ago, the university management formally inaugurated an “anti – sexual harassment policy” where, Erelu Bisi Fayemi (the wife of the Ekiti State governor) and Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola (the wife of the Osun State governor) presented papers while a former vice-chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Prof Yemisi Obilade, was the main speaker.