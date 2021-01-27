By Royal Ibeh,

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, affecting all facets of human affairs and endeavour, the Society for Family Health (SFH) through the Delivering Innovation in Self-Care (DISC), has partnered with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in efforts to meeting the Sexual Reproductive Health needs of youths.

The NYSC programme is a national event convened three times annually in all 36 states of the Federation including the FCT (37). The annual activity include a three-week orientation camp followed by a posting to establishments within the state for a period of about 10 months. Over 300,000 graduates pass through the scheme annually across the country.

DISC seeks to explore engagement with the NYSC as they prepare a critical mass of young Nigerians for life after school to scale up reproductive health outcomes among urban youth ages 20 to 24 admitted into the camp in Oyo and Kaduna states.

In a document, made available to LEADERSHIP, the Organisation said it is hoped that with effective mobilization in camps, sensitization of mobilized Corps members for reproductive health counselling and service provision, DISC would generate a cohort of young women leaders who are able to galvanize a critical mass of young women like themselves to adopt healthier reproductive health lifestyles.

Speaking on the objectives of the partnership, the Organisation said one of the aims of the partnership is to increase knowledge of female Corps members ages 20 to 24 on menstrual hygiene and reproductive health information and services.

“We also plan to provide onsite reproductive health services to female Corps members at the camps; introduce Corps members to DISC digital tools for continuous quality health information and reproductive health service points in focal states and identify and train ambassadors amongst Corps members to create awareness on Reproductive Health services amongst peers. Our goal is to reach 2000 Corp members with reproductive health information and services in Oyo and Kaduna NYSC Camps,” it added.

Speaking on DISC, it said the project is a five-year intervention project awarded to SFH, adding that the project commenced in January 2020 and will end in 2024. “Funded by the Children Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Population Services International (PSI) as prime, the goal is to put reproductive health of women in the hands of the woman by supporting women to use their power to accelerate global progress toward improved sexual and reproductive health outcomes.

“Primary outcome is to support women to effectively manage their sexual and reproductive health care needs. The geographical coverage include Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Lagos and Oyo states with young women ages 20 to 24 and mothers ages 25 to 35 as target audience,” it added.