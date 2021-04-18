By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has donated relief materials to victims of attacks in Hong LGA of Adamawa State.

The food and non food items meant for distribution were received by Mr Simon Yakubu, the district head of Dugwaba, on behalf of the affected communities.

Yakubu, who urged the federal government to establish military bases between Askira-Uba and Kwapre to secure the area, said 43 persons were still in the hands of insurgents.

He said the attackers demanded N30 million as ransom before releasing them.

Two more corpses were recovered in the bush, making it 11 persons killed during the recent attack on Kwapre village.

The distribution of the items was part of efforts aimed at assuaging the plight of 5000 people displaced by insurgency in the area.

Insurgents last week attacked Kwapre in Dugwaba district in nine vehicles, destroyed places of worship and public institutions.

Jauro Usmsn Hassan, the village head of Kwapre, described the attack as unfortunate and painful, and lamented the prevailing security challenges in the area. Items donated included blankets, wrappers, nylon mats, rice, salt and maize.