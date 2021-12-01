Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, and experts, have advocated the use of Gamma Irradiation Technology as a remedy for post-harvest loss of agricultural produce.

Mustapha disclosed this on Monday during the opening ceremony of the National Training and Manpower Development on Hi-tech Make-up of the Gamma Irradiation Facility (GIF), in Abuja.

“With the importance of Post-harvest preservation of crops emphasised in terms of making high quality foods available throughout the year, the Nigerian Stored Research Products Institute (NSPRI), affirms a 50 per cent Post-harvest loss annually in fruits and vegetables, of which the Gamma Irradiation Technology would help remedy,” the SGF stated.

He further noted that Gamma Irradiation Technology plays a supporting role in salvaging crops whose genetics are well understood and require low input to develop hybrids of improved yield and stable crops.

Speaking further about the benefits of Gamma Irradiation Technology, Mustapha, who was represented at the event, said: “It also helps mutation in plants for high yielding and disease resistant varieties, sterile insect technique, sterilisation of medical devices, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products and packages, improvement of properties of plastics through radiation-induced cross-linking and vulcanization of natural rubber latex.”

Also speaking at the event, chairman/CEO of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), Prof Yusuf Ahmed, emphasised the need to train Nigerians in the application of Gamma Irradiation Technology.

“This training and manpower development is about our Gamma Irradiation Facility, which we have been operating since 2006, and we have come to understand that there is a need to train a lot of Nigerians in this field,” Prof. Ahmed said.

He noted that the facility is useful particularly in agriculture, medical, environmental and industrial sectors and called on Nigerians to utilise the facility especially to help in preventing post-harvest losses of agricultural products.

“There is need for us to make people utilise the Gamma Irradiation Facility, particularly for the post-harvest losses we have realised on our agricultural products.The target is to ensure that we promote the exportation of agricultural products, and improve domestic storage of agricultural products to avoid losses.

“And we are going to train a lot of people from different sectors on the utilisation of the Gamma Irradiation Facility for the purposes I mentioned,” he added.

In his remarks, the head of Gamma Irradiation Facility (GIF), Engr Tajudeen Mustapha, explained that the facility is one of the components of the Nuclear Technology Centre (NTC), one of the seven centres of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission.

He added that the facility also serves as a research center and is used for some semi-commercial activities.

“The facility is used for research purposes and at the same time for semi-commercial activities. We can take products from outside, irrigate it for farmers and give it to them.

Students from higher institutions come to the facility to do internships and bring their samples to the facility for Irradiation,” he explained.

Engr. Tajudeen, who is also an Assistant Director at the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission while speaking on the benefits of the facility to the agricultural sector, added: “If you keep beans at home for up to three months, you will notice that it will start attracting weavels. But if you package the beans very well and bring it to the facility and have it irradiated, it can last for more than two years without having weavels. So, basically Irradiation extends the shelf life of agricultural products.”