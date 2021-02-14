ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has launched ultra modern ICT centres in Garaha, his home town, and Numan in Adamawastate, where he lamented inadequate exposure of students to practical ICT knowledge and STEM education in remote villages.

Mustpaha asserted that the world is living in an age of robots and artificial intelligence to survive and compete, told the youths to inculcate learning and master the IT tool for self sustainability.

The two equiped solar powered centres donated and constructed by NCDMB, provides opportunities for the students of GSS Garaha and Villanova Grammer schools to compete on equal footing with their counterparts anywhere.

“It is regrettable that many of our schools today, particularly in our remote villages, still teach students without exposing them to practical experience in ICT.

“Today, funtional education has become compulsory in Nigeria, because every entrance examination is conducted online.

“If we don’t start early to inculcate ICT knowledge in young ones, especially in the village, most of them would be left behind”.

The SGF commmeded Timipre Silva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, saying, the donation is reflection of developmental orientated focus of the present administration.

”I would like to confirm that the federal government is proud of NCDMB’s delivery on the mandate of developing local content to Oil and Gas sector.

”You have increased local content development from 5 per cent in 2010 to 25 per cent currently and you are on course to reach 70 percent 2027″.

He further appaluded the board support capacity development through, training, renovation and establishment of research centres.

Egnr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, represnted, pointed out that, NCDMB have started engaging Nigerian children at Seconday school levels, after graduation they can have fair change in the Oil and Gas, thereby increasing participation in the industry.