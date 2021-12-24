The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, on the joyous occasion of the 2021 Christmas celebration, to commemorate the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

He described the birth of Jesus Christ as a blessing to mankind exemplified in his teaching of love, humility, forbearance, compassion and selflessness.

According to a statement signed by the director of information in the office of the SGF, Willie Bassey, on Friday, he charged Christians to emulate the pattern of life of Jesus Christ by exhibiting love, unity, harmony and peaceful co-existence in their daily living.

The SGF also called on Christendom to re-dedicate themselves to the will of God by eschewing violence, avarice, discord and all negative tendencies capable of dividing the nation.

While wishing Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance, he reminded all on the need to continue to adhere to all non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) including regular wearing of masks, washing of hands , social distancing and avoidance of unnecessary travels in order to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

