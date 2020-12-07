BY ZAKA KHALIQ |



Shareholders of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc have approved the plan of the insurer to raise N4.8 billion through private placement in a bid to meet up with the ongoing recapitalisation exercise of the insurance industry in the country.

The company is embarking on a private placement to raise this money from its existing investors who have shown interest to increase their stake to enable the company meet its new capital requirement.

At the company’s extra ordinary general meeting in Lagos, at the weekend, the firm secured the approval to raise the funds through the sale of 8.8 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at 54 kobo per share. This, it said, is subject to regulatory approvals.

Among the shareholders that have indicated interest to take up the private placements includes; Charles Enterprises, Arubiewe Farms Limited.

Chairman of the firm, Akin Ogunbiyi, said given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economies and the negative investors’ sentiments in the stock market, the company has decided to raise the additional capital required by way of private placement of its shares to some existing substantial investors who have indicated their readiness to commit further investment into the company to meet the new minimum regulatory capital.

Managing director/CEO, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Femi Asenuga, while explaining details of the recapitalisation plan, said the company had planned to conclude every aspect of the exercise before the end of 2020, except for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the plan was to use 2021 to focus on the business and increase shareholder value with payment of dividends.

He assured shareholders that the company was doing everything possible to reward shareholders for their support and patronage in 2021.