Shareholders have swooped on share buy-back options on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), as they received N106.104 billion from Dangote Cement Plc and Airtel Africa Plc.

There are several ways in which a company can return wealth to its shareholders. Although stock price appreciation and dividends are the two most common ways, there are other ways for companies to share their wealth with investors, through share buy-back option.

Share buy-back, also known as a share repurchase, occurs when a company buys back its shares from the marketplace with its accumulated cash. A share buy-back is a way for a company to re-invest in itself. The repurchased shares are absorbed by the company, and the number of outstanding shares on the market is reduced.

Nigeria’s most capitalised company, Dangote Cement been the first to launch share repurchase in Nigeria, initiated the repurchase of 10 per cent of its 17.041 billion ordinary shares in order to scale up the long-term shareholder value.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2020, the company repurchased 40.20 million shares at an average price of N243 per share, representing 0.24 per cent of the company’s issued and fully paid ordinary shares while total value of shares repurchased was N9.77 billion.

Dangote Cement in its second tranche in January 2022, repurchased 126.748 million units of shares, representing 0.74 per cent of the Company’s issued and fully paid ordinary shares, at an average price of N276.89, representing a total consideration of N35.09 billion, while Airtel Africa in December 2021 completed N61.24 billion shares buyback.

Apparently dissatisfied with level at which investors lost their investment value in share reconstruction exercises, stock market investors have stressed the need for listed firms to embrace share buyback to enable shareholders get value for their investment.

Meanwhile, a share reconstruction is a process whereby a company reduces the total number of outstanding shares it has by cancelling out shares it does not need, while share buyback is the re-acquisition by a company of its own stock. It represents a more flexible way (relative to dividends) of returning money to shareholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The managing director of Sofunix Communications and Investment Limited, Mr Sola Oni said: “One of the ways by which a company can manage its excess shares is to buy back. This becomes a veritable option when a company believes that its stock is undervalued. After buy back, the quantum of stocks is reduced and future profits are spread over fewer shares. It boosts return on investment and enhances investor confidence in the company.”

He however noted that a major drawback of share buyback is that the money expended on it will reduce cash flow from operations as such money would have been invested for more revenue.

On share reconstruction, Oni said:“this is also called reverse stock split. It is deployed by a company to reduce its outstanding shares and increase the share price proportionately without affecting the total book value. But the increase in share price may not be permanent. Share reconstruction can attract high net worth individuals and institutional investors. A company that does share reconstruction has an obligation to create values for the shareholders as reconstruction depletes quantity of shares.”

A shareholder and the managing director of Lancelot Ventures Limited, Mr Adebayo Adeleke noted that share buyback is to reduce the number of shares in issue, saying that it also gives money back to the shareholders and enhances the value of remaining shares with probable higher earnings.

Head of research at Afrinvest West Africa, Abiodun Keripe, said: “the decision of Dangote Cement reflects that the management believes in the valuation and prospects of the company. Other companies can follow suit, especially for some of those that have a high number of liquid shares outstanding and have been unable to command a very decent valuation.”

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion noted that, “more companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange are not likely to go the way of share repurchase, considering that there are only a handful of firms in the country with the level of retained cash to do buybacks like Dangote Cement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further noted that shareholders prefer share buyback more than share reconstruction in that the former improves the valuation of the stock by generally reducing the shares of the company without reducing those of individual shareholders, while the latter decreases the shares held by individual shareholders without generally decreasing those of the company.

“It is intriguing that post-share buyback, the valuation of a company becomes cheaper, making it attractive to potential shareholders and investors to bid up the share price. This will create additional value for existing shareholders,” Omordion said.