Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Muhammad ibn Masta elkenemi II is dead.

He died in early hours of Saturday in Abuja.

Born In 1946, late Shehu of Dikwa was appointed as the shehu of Dikwa after the creation of another emirate out of the then Dikwa emirate in 2008.

Late Shehu of Dikwa was a seasoned school administrator, civil servant and politician died in a private hospital after a protracted illness.

His body is expected in Maiduguri from Abuja.

He leaves behind wives, children and many relatives.

Meanwhile his Governor Baba Gana Umara zulum has cut short his official engagements in Southern Borno in honour of the departed monarch.

A statement issued by Borno state commissioner of Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Babakura Abba Jato, which quoted Zulum, said the Governor prayed to Almighty Allah for the repose of his soul, his family and the entire Dikwa emirate fortitude to bear the loss, noting that the royal father’s death is a loss to the entire state and the country at large.