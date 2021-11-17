A former senator from Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has lamented over the declining budgetary allocation to the nation’s educational space.

Sani who disclosed this during the “Lilian Ike Foundation, annual LIF Interschool Educational Competition”, and Awards in Abuja, said if a quarter of what had been invested in security and defence had been pumped into education, the nation would have gone far.

He said, “95 per cent of those occupying public offices today were products of public education, but none of them now can proudly take their children to public schools.”

He added that he is happy with the initiative of the Lilian Ike foundation for providing a platform that will reward and appreciate the intellect and potentials of young school Children.

On her part, the convener, Chinwe Lilian Ike, said the event aims to promote education beyond the traditional classroom setting and also uncover the talents of students.

Ike said the event was organised to promote and bring out the talents and skills of students.

She said that the foundation is not only focused on the education of the girl child contrary to insinuations in some quarters.