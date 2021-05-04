BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

A renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has appealed to Muslims to take COVID-19 vaccination, saying thje virus is real and deadly.

This Islamic scholar made the call at his Kaduna resident while speaking at a Ramadan breakfast organized by Journalists Against Polio (JAP). He said, “COVID-19 is real, I have been vaccinated and I urged the Muslims to make themselves available for the COVID-19 vaccination”.

Describing coronavirus as a global problem which requires the support of all, Sheikh Bauchi urged the Muslim Umma to ensure the use of face masks, ensur regular washing of hands and other guidelines with a view to ensuring safety.

The Islamic Scholar promised to support COVID-19 activities in all forms so as to end the disease in Nigeria.

On Lassa fever, meningitis, Diarrhea, and Avian influenza, Sheikh Bauchi said health authorities and health workers need to do more with a view to achieving the desired result.

In his remarks, the JAP coordinator, Kaduna State chapter, Alhaji Lawal Dogara, commended the Islamic scholar for being at the forefront of propagating health issues in his preachings, even as he urged Muslims to abide by his wise counsel.