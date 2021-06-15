Terrorist-members of the Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad (JAS) otherwise known as Boko Haram, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of their leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Advertisements





LEADERSHIP recall that Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) had on Wednesday May 19, 2021 said that Shekau blew himself up after refusing to surrender following his imminent arrest.

The Boko Haram leader was said to have killed himself with a bomb when he realised that the ISWAP fighters wanted to capture him alive.

ISWAP, which broke away from Shekau’s Boko Haram faction in 2016, said it disagreed with the late extremist leader over his excessive use of force, especially on Muslims in areas under his influence.

According to ISWAP leader, Abu Musab Albarnawi, his fighters took their arms, travelled through the Sahara, went into Shekau’s enclave, and engaged in a gun battle with his followers.

In a video obtained by journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, members of the Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad led by one Bakura Sahalaba, admitted the death of Shekau.

Sahalaba also claimed that the late Shekau faction of the terrorist group is still very much active.

He further denounced ISWAP and insisted that it is not all over for his group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the weapons that can be spotted with the Boko Haram fighters in the video include AKM(S)/type 56 pattern rifles, Romanian PM me. 90 & PM MD. 63 rifles, Zastava M21S rifles (likely from Cameroon) and PK/type 80 pattern GPMGs.