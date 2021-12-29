Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) ltd has filed an appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State.

The court had ordered stoppage to continued flaring of gas in Iwhrekan community in Delta State.

Justice J. Nwokorie of the Federal High Court, Benin, had in a case instituted by Jonah Gbemre on behalf of the Iwhrekan community ordered SPDC to stop flaring of gas in the community.

The suit had SPDC, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and attorney general of the federation (AGF) as first, second and third defendants respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Nwokorie also declared that the “actions of the 1 and 2 respondents in continuing to flare gas in the course of their oil exploration and production activities in the applicant’s community is a violation of their fundamental rights to life (including healthy environment) and dignity of human person guaranteed by Section 31) and 34(1) of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999…”

The community in suit no FHC/B/CS/53/05 had sought the court, “Declaration that the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights to life and dignity of human person provided in Sections 33(1) and 34(1) of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and reinforced by Arts 4, 16 and 24 of the African Charter on Human Procedure Rules (Procedure and Enforcement) Act. Cap A9, Vol. Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 inevitably includes the right to clean poison-free, pollution-free and healthy environment.

“A declaration that the actions of the 1st and 2nd respondents in continuing to flare gas in the course of their oil exploration and production activities in the applicant’s community is a violation of their fundamental rights to life (including healthy environment) and dignity of human person guaranteed by Sections 3301) and 34(1) of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and reinforced by Arts 4, 16 and 24 of the African Charter on Human Procedure Rules (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap, A9 Vol. I Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“A declaration that the failure of the 1st and 2nd respondents to carry out an environmental impact assessment in the applicant’s community concerning the effects of their gas flaring activities is a violation of Section 2(2) of the Environment Impact Assessment Act, Cap. E12 Vol. 6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and contributed to the violation of the Applicant’s said fundamental rights to life and dignity of person.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents by themselves or by their agents, servants, contractors of workers or otherwise howsoever from further daring of gas in the Applicants said Community.”

Dissatisfied with the judgement, SPDC filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin with a suit No. CA/B/419/2017, asking the appellate court to determine if the lower court judge had the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

Shell is also appealing that the evidence relied upon for the judgement by the trial judge were not scientifically proven by Gbemre and Iwhrekan community before judgement was given in their favour.