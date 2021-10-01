Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has intensified efforts towards establishment of inland dry ports and truck transit parks across the country.

The council said it is working on establishing more border information centres at the land borders at Mfum/Ekok, Bnki/Kirawa, Shaki/Parakou and Idiroko.

The council’s executive Secretary, Emmanuel Jime, made the remarks yesterday in Port Harcourt during a one-day interactive session with maritime stakeholders, ports/terminal operators and service providers in the South east ports.

Jime said the council is promoting the establishment of inland dry ports and truck transit parks across the country.

“The IDP will bring shipping business to the hinterland shippers while the TTP will provide modern rest places for articulated truck drivers to rest after a long haul.

He stated that the Border Information Centres, which were already operational at Seme, Jibiya and Ilela land was to remove obstacles to trading across the land borders as well as provide all relevant information necessary to trade across the borders.

The council boss said a ministerial committee set up by federal government in 2016 to stimulate activities and increase patronage of the Eastern Ports, was holding meetings with stakeholders to develop measures will stimulate activities at the Port Harcourt and Onne Ports.

Nigerian Shippers’ council is a member of the ministerial committee to stimulate activities and increase patronage of Eastern Ports. The committee was set up in 2016 in recognition of the myriads of challenges facing the Eastern Ports.

The committee is currently holding focused meetings with the Nigerian Customs Service, the Federal Ministry of Works, the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, the NSC as well as shipping companies and terminal operators to develop measures that will stimulate activities and patronage of Eastern Ports, especially Port Harcourt and Onne.