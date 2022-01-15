The leadership and members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has described the late former head of Interim National Government (ING) Chief Ernest Shonekan as a patriot extraordinary, with towering influence and respect across the length and breadth of the country.

The umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria in a statement by its national chairman, Yabagi Yusuf Sani to mourn him said Shonekan was identified as a most qualified gentleman with the capacity and disposition to stave off the storm generated by annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He said though not a politician or one that had been active on the nation’s political power-play, he delivered by holding the country together, while ensuring peace and stability within the short time he was head of the ING.

He noted that in spite of his humble and self-effacing nature, the late Chief Shonekan was a monumental achiever as a clear-sighted entrepreneur and deft player in the private sector of the nation’s economy where he dedicated his vast education, energy and genius.

“Chief Shonekan demonstrated his magnanimity and high-level patriotism in his continued participation in the National Council of States and other gatherings of former leaders of the country in spite of the circumstances that surrounded his exit from office as Head of State.

“IPAC will want to advice the other living statesmen and former leaders to emulate Shonekan by playing the role of fathers of the nation, counsellors and arbiters in national affairs regardless of underlying political or personal misgivings,” the statement said.

