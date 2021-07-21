Delta State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has warned that education is under threat of imminent collapse over the acute shortage of teachers in public schools in the state.

The state NUT chairman, Comrade Titus Okotie, stated this during the opening of the 7th Quadrennial (8th) State Delegates Conference of the NUT in Warri.

The conference which had as its theme; ‘’Adequate Personnel: An imperative for the sustainability of our educational system’’ has delegates drawn from the 25 local government areas of the state.

Okotie who posited that no education system could grow above the level of its teachers, insisted that adequate teaching force is required for the advancement of the education system.

The union further lamented the continued stagnation of university graduate teachers in the primary school system on SGL 14, stressing that Delta NUT would soon communicate to the state government on the next line of action on the issue.

While also lamenting the continued delay in the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage to primary school teachers in the state, he said the development could fuel industrial disharmony between the body and the state government.

He called on Governor Okowa to urgently tackle the issue of inadequate manpower in the state school system “to save the school system from imminent collapse”.

According to him, “The continued delay in the payment of the N30,000 new national minimum wage to primary school teachers is worrisome to us.”

Speaking on the theme of the conference, NUT chairman said the “Theme has been carefully selected to reflect the true state of our education system which is presently experiencing acute shortage of teachers.”

He said the union has almost exhausted all legitimate avenues of dialogue to resolve the non-implementation of the new minimum wage and called on the governor to step in and resolve the issue in the interest of industrial harmony.