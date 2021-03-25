BY HENRY TYOHEMBA

Despite the fact that Nigeria’s education system recognises Mathematics as a compulsory subject from primary school to the start of university so many students especially in the humanities do not find it easy with passing the subject.

For high school students, especially those who are keen on pursuing the humanities, they do not see any point in studying Mathematics for the rest of their schooling life, or how any concept in Mathematics could possibly be applied in their future work.

In the face of such complaints, mathematics still remains a compulsory subject for entry into all levels of higher education in Nigeria.

Recently, the registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede advocated that Mathematics should not be made compulsory for people who want to read humanities in the Colleges of Education, the statement which generated fresh arguments over the subject.

Oloyede was quoted saying, “What I mean is that don’t put an unnecessary requirement on the part of the candidates because if you do so, you want them to find an illegal way of circumventing the system. My own view is that Mathematics, in particular, should not be made compulsory for people who want to read humanities in the Colleges of Education. It is absolutely unnecessary.”

According to him, it was not realistic to require somebody with five credits ‘O’ Level including Physics, Mathematics and English to go to read Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) in Yoruba or Hausa when such a person could conveniently apply to study in any of the universities.

He, however, said this does not mean that JAMB would not require Mathematics as a prerequisite for candidates sitting for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) except if the law is changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting in an interview with LEADERSHIP, the president, National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students (NANCES), Comrade Mahmud Abubakar said humanity courses shouldn’t have anything to do with mathematics.

“The fact remain that all humanities courses have nothing to do with mathematics and anybody that want to study humanity course don’t really need mathematics

“The only Maths he/she need is the basics which he would have learnt at the basic and secondary level of his education, so mathematics as a compulsory subject in studying humanity courses is not necessary,” he said.

Another educationist, Danladi Tenimu, Principal of Government Secondary School, Bakin Ado, Nasarawa, said there are certain aspects that maths will be applied and you can’t precisely know what you can spend if you don’t understand Maths. Maths has advantage in all life circle aspects.

He said, “I’m not of the opinion that maths should not be regarded. Maths should be regarded but not be made compulsory like that but it should be inclusive in all the subjects such as English, Maths, Chemistry, Physics all other subjects.

“Where Maths is compulsory, it’s where I’m advising the government that they should look into these because it could only be made compulsory on science subjects but it should be one of the cardinal principles of learning,” he said.