Two siblings identified as Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka were on Wednesday, 3rd February, 2021, arraigned at Enugu State Magistrate Court for the murder of a make-up artist, Ijeoma Nweke.

The crime was committed in 2020.

According to reports, Chiamaka conspired with her brother to kill Ijeoma for allegedly ‘having an affair with her boyfriend’.

It was revealed that Chiamaka lured Ijeoma by inviting her for a make- up job. On getting there and suspecting foul play, Ijeoma quickly sent an SOS message to a friend, before being forced to drink a poisoned substance.

The two siblings went on to pour substance suspected to be acid on Ijeoma.

An eye witness who was also present in the court reveled that he witnessed as Emeka Ifezue poured acid on the body of Ijeoma. After, they dumped her body at Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

Also present in court was the boyfriend who was willing to testify against the two siblings.