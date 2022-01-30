The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Bill into law, saying the church is committed to free and fair elections in the country, and signing the bill would aid the process.

The national director of social communication at the secretariat, Very Rev. Fr. Michel Umoh, who gave the charge on behalf of the church yesterday while briefing journalists on the state of the nation, said the church would continue to encourage Buhari to sign the Electoral Bill.

Umoh while speaking on the forthcoming 2023 general elections, said true Nigerians must rise in unison to act and lend their voices to all that is good and noble to save the country.

He advised Nigerians to go and obtain their voter cards, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must ensure that the process of obtaining the voter cards is made easy for the people, and urged the commission to ensure that votes are actually counted during the election.

“Politics is governance, so the Catholic Church supports politics and it encourages members to support politics. But the church does not play party politics. Signing the Electoral Bill will ensure a peaceful election. The government of the day is dillydallying on signing this bill.

“We are against such dillydallying. President Muhammadu Buhari should sign the bill. Signing the bill will shape the process of having a free, fair and credible election. The church will encourage the presidency to ensure that the bill is signed. The church is out for honesty and transparency in political matters.

“The next dispensation, which we eagerly look forward to with hope, does not give room for trading blames or for those petty partisanships which have often been defined along with tribal, ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

“These tools in the hands of typical politicians have been used for too long to mesmerize and exploit the people. Most politicians use them as a smokescreen to hide their clandestine interests and ambitions,” he said.

He said the reasonable political consideration now left to choose from, irrespective of tribe, tongue and religious beliefs are between truth and falsehood, the good and the bad, the oppressed and the oppressor, the loyal and disloyal citizens of Nigeria.

“These are the only two parties that matter in the country now. Now, more than ever is the time true Nigerians must rise in unison to act and lend their voices to all that is good and noble to save our country. It is time to wise up and correct the mistakes of the past that have plunged the nation into the excruciating pains we now experience.

“We cannot wait for another chance if we are blessed to have this one, and we may not have another chance to rescue this nation if we fail to take advantage of this one. Because of this, every good citizen of Nigeria must go out to obtain their voter card while INEC must ensure that this process is made easy for the people and the people’s votes are made to count during the election,” Umoh said.