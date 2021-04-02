Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, marks the day that Jesus Christ was crucified. ERNEST NZOR writes on the significance of Good Friday to Christians as explained by some clerics.

Good Friday, which marks the day Jesus Christ was crucified and died on the Cross of Calvary, falls on the Friday right before Easter. Across the world, Christians observe this solemn day with humility and reverence by remembering the passion and sacrifice of Christ.

Although Easter Sunday is the most significant day of the Holy Week celebrations, Good Friday is also a prominent event in the Christian calendar. This year Good Friday falls on April 2 and Easter Sunday follows on April 4.

Speaking on the significance of the holy week in an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday, Very Rev Father Awajimam Jerome Etenduk and a PhD student of Systematic Theology at Duquesne University Pittsburgh, PA USA, urged Christians to believe in the salvation, liberation, and the justification which came from God in Christ Jesus, through his death on the Cross and his glorious resurrection.

Etenduk noted that Good Friday is an important occasion when the church offers prayers for men and women in power (temporal and spiritual), especially the civic and spiritual leaders who used their power to condemn the innocent Jesus to death and executed him. He added that by his death on the Cross Jesus set mankind free from condemnation and destruction.

He said: “Good Friday commemorates the holy event of the crucifixion, it’s an event marked by a sober and sorrowful mood, in which the faithful contemplate the suffering of Jesus, the violence, torture and death he underwent because of sinful humanity.

“Again, with an eye on the Lord’s eventual triumph over death and power of darkness, the church activates the virtue of hope that kept alive in anticipation of the miracle of the new life salvation. This is most significant for us and the whole world at a time when power is sought after and wielded for self-seeking motives, self-aggrandisement, and to oppress the weak, poor and those who share a different perspective of life.

“At a time when we struggle with the proliferation of violence in our society, Good Friday offers the Jesus approach for better understanding and use of power as an option for addressing violence through leadership and for the liberation of the poor and the weak who suffer most in our violent unjust society,” he said.

He urged Christians to use the day to pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria, especially against insecurity and for those in leadership positions.

According to the coordinator of promotions, Missionary Society of St. Paul (MSP) Nigeria North Region, Rev Father Emmanuel Etta, “Christ on that day perfected unconditional love. Dying that we may live. When he cried out to the Father, ‘Why have you rejected me?’ he indirectly says to us, ‘I suffer neglect that you may be accepted.’ His death felt like a defeat of goodness but his resurrection completes the story.

“For us Christians, death from now on is not a loss but a graduation.

And in suffering for the sake of goodness like our master, we toe his path to glory. Indeed, ‘It is finished’ as he said before he breathed his last. Death is no more the end of man but a new beginning,” he said.

Also speaking to LEADERSHIP Friday, the pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David, Abuja, Rubi Maduemezia, said Good Friday is the Friday before Easter Sunday and commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the Cross.

Maduemezia said, “Christians all over the world commemorate Good Friday, it signifies the ultimate price our Lord Jesus Christ paid with his life in his coming to earth as man to atone for the sins of the world.

“The blood Jesus shed on the Cross of Calvary signifies the cleansing and washing away of our sins. He blotted out our transgressions that we may be in the right standing with God the Father! Jesus as God the son; came as man to die in atonement for our transgressions that our sins may be blotted out.

“Good Friday signifies our Lord Jesus Christ’s passion, crucifixion and death. By implication, the moment we accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and personal saviour which signifies our salvation, that blood which Jesus shed on the Cross of Calvary washes us clean and blots out our transgressions,” he said.