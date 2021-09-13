Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has taken stock of the implications and socioeconomic consequences of the sit-at-home in the South East zone in the country and called for its cessation.

The former governor of Enugu State who represents Enugu East Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, bemoaned the continuous sit-at-home that has brought the economy and social life in the South East to its knees.

Nnamani also condemned the attack on citizens going about their legitimate businesses on account of the sit at home.

He said the trinity of Igbo character is defined by igba mbo (hustle), akonuche (cot of wisdom) and njepu (sojourn), pointing out that the sit-at-home is antithetical to the innate Igbo tripartite traits and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

The senator in a statement yesterday, called for the discontinuation of the sit-at-home order because of the continuous damage to the economy and psyche of the Igbo people.

“Most of our people live on daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues.

“How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

“It stands to reason that this ‘sit-at-home’ cannot be a way forward. We cannot abandon ourselves. In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home. Let wise counsel prevail,” he added.