Unknown persons suspected to be enforcers of the every Monday sit-at-home order earlier declared and later cancelled by the Indigenous People of Biafra on Monday, set ablaze a Ford Vehicle conveying tomatoes, vegetables and other foodstuff into Enugu.

The vehicle was set ablaze on Monday morning at Edem junction Ibeagwa, Nike in the Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Although the IPOB has claimed that it has cancelled the order, hoodlums and criminals have continued to attack vehicles on Monday, insisting that it must continue.

Sources said the vehicle was reportedly coming from the Ugwogo end of the Opi/Enugu bypass when it was blocked and set on fire.

The State Fire Service fire service operatives swiftly rushed o the scene when a call was put accross to them.

Although Enugu ignored the sit at home order last Monday, the sound of gunshots later that Monday must have forced people to observe today’s sit at home.