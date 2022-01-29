Famous English novelist, popularly known as George Orwell, once declared: “Men are only as good as their technical development allows them to be”. So it is with nations. When countries are populated with men and women of little or no technical skills, the road to development could turn out a tortuous glide down the slippery slope of hopelessness.

The number of technical and vocational schools, including polytechnics and other allied tertiary schools involved in skill acquisition programmes, should have naturally translated Nigeria into a country with the highest numbers of people equipped with requisite technical and vocational skills for nation-building. Despite having hundreds of technical and vocational schools in the nooks and crannies of the country, the advancement of skill acquisition has continued to be stultified by ineffective policies of government and other allied problems militating against technical education.

It’s heart-rending that with over hundreds of vocational/technical schools created by states and the Federal Government to produce technical manpower, Nigeria has continued to lag behind in technical education. The inability of the country to provide technical skills for its teeming youths remains a worrisome issue that must be addressed without let or hindrance.

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, had declared in March 2020, during the 27th Convocation Lecture of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), that “technical institutions providing technical education in the country were not meeting expectations of the society because they have turned to being theoretical rather than being technical in practice”

In his words: “According to the Federal Polytechnic Act of 1979, the polytechnics were established to provide full or part time courses of instruction/training in technology, applied science, commerce and management and in such other fields of applied learning relevant to the need of the development of Nigeria in areas of industrial and agricultural production and for research in the development and adaptation of techniques as the council may from time to time determine.

“How many polytechnics can really claim to be operating strictly within this mission statement? As a perceptive observer puts it, while universities are gravitating towards the technical, the polytechnics are gravitating towards the theoretical.”

The shortage in technical skilled manpower, according to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman E. Bogoro, has forced the housing and other allied sectors to outsource most of the low and medium skilled jobs to foreigners. Speaking on Thursday at the opening of a two-day capacity-building workshop for heads of selected institutions and staff of TETFund Centres of Excellence in Abuja, Prof Bogoro called on the selected institutions to place emphasis on skills development, entrepreneurship and start-ups, among others.

Prof Bogoro listed beneficiary institutions, drawn equally from each of the six geo-political zones in the country. The beneficiary schools include the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State; Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State (North-Central), Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi State, Federal College Education, Yola, Adamawa State, (North-East), Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Federal College of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State (North-West).

The South-East has Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State and the Alvan Federal of Education, Owerri, Imo State. The South-South’s beneficiaries include Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State and Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State, while Yaba College of Technology, Lagos and Adeyemi College Education, Ondo State made it from the South-West.

Apart from insisting that these Centres of Excellence continue to focus on relevant teaching development, Prof Bogoro also disclosed that each of the beneficiary centres is to get about $2 million. Calling on polytechnics and colleges of education to brace up for the future challenges, the Fund’s boss called on polytechnics and colleges of education to focus on academic programmes in order to promote innovation and position the country on the path of rapid development.

According to Prof Bogoro: “For the polytechnics, the Centres of Excellence are to focus on skills development and support entrepreneurship; start-ups in areas of competitive advantage and you know that skills development is central; it is fundamental. If you miss that area, if your polytechnic does not have the capacity to develop skills or the entrepreneurial ability of its students and researchers, then it has failed the nation”.

TETFund’s meeting with some selected polytechnic and colleges of education provided an opportunity to unveil the reason behind the setting of these centres, insisting that the need for national development ought to be realised in technical colleges, with research grants and creation of centres facilitating the dawn of a new day.

Though informed analysts have expressed the fact that rescuing Nigeria from the backwoods of technical education would require a holistic approach, one must accept as the truth that the shortage of people with technical skills remains a major cause for concern. Visits to some building sites in various parts of the country reveals the tragedy ravaging us, with most of the low and medium skilled jobs outsourced to non-Nigerians. When a nation lacks a skilled workforce in construction, industries, among others, such a country runs the risk of turning its vibrant youths into willing tools susceptible for manipulation by greedy and power-seeking politicians.

When we have shortages in skilled workers for roof designs, internal décor and other technical fields, there are no options other than outsourcing these jobs to foreigners. We must reverse this trend by ensuring that our youths are equipped with technical skills for economic prosperity and national development. Taking into account the number of many vocational and skill centres in the country, one would have expected that by now a skilled labour force, with a certain level of sophistication, should have been produced to pave the way for development. In spite of billions of naira spent on centres for promoting skill acquisition and technical education, the hope of equipping our youths with requisite technical knowledge is increasingly becoming wearisome efforts.

When vocational/technical schools are incapable of providing skilled manpower to provide a solid foundation for development, the need to review some of these challenges becomes necessary. In a modern world that is moved by technology, skill acquisition for citizens remains the anvil upon which development is anchored, not only for the individual, but also the nation at large.

The prospects of reviewing and positioning technical education was re-echoed by the TETFund boss whose drive for scholarly enquiry has birthed a new focus and vision of advancing research as a strong basis of participation in the global Knowledge Economy.

In working for a better Nigeria with TETFund, the Executive Secretary of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, applauded the role of Prof Bogoro at institutionalising Research and Development. In agreeing with Prof Bogoro, the NBTE boss declared: “There is a need for our polytechnics to be focused on skills training. That is why we say from 2023, NBTE shall never go for any accreditation to any polytechnic where there is not a single skills training centre.”

The combination of TETFUND and NBTE for increased skill acquisition prospects is no doubt a sure bet in advancing the cause of technical education and skill acquisition. Considering the relevance of technical education, no one is left in doubt that the two agencies, with the assistance of effective policies by the government, and backed with relevant laws, have the capacity to promote skill acquisition and technical education.

